Republican nominees named for Board of Supervisors seats

FLOYD — The Floyd County Republican Legislative Committee announced the results of Saturday’s two mass meetings for Board of Supervisors seats on Sunday: Jennifer Miller is the party’s nominee for the Courthouse District, and Kalinda Bechtold is the nominee for the Indian Valley seat. The two will face off against Independent and Democratic nominees in November.

Voter turnout Saturday was “light” in the Courthouse District, according to the Committee, with a total of 28 voters. Miller, an owner of StoneHaven Lodge, received 22, netting 79% of the vote, and Koch received six votes for the Courthouse seat, which equals 6%.

“Now that the nominating process is behind us, it's time to hit the ground running, and to win in November. Let's take Floyd back to the conservative values that won this country its independence in the first place,” Miller said Sunday.

Miller’s campaign page can be found at www.facebook.com/JenniferMillerForCourthouseBoardOfSupervisors.

Bechtold won by a “landslide” in the Indian Valley District, the Committee stated, with 111 or 89% of the votes. Her opponent John Mathis received 14 votes or 11%. A total of 125 Indian Valley District residents voted May 15.