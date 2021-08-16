'Local control' highlighted in schools discussion

Floyd County Schools Superintendent John Wheeler made it clear to the Board of Supervisors last week that the school board and his office wants to make the rules they feel are needed to provide an education and safe environment for the county’s children without mandates from the Virginia Department of Education.

“We don’t like the way VDOE has brought things to us,” Wheeler told Supervisors Aug. 10. “We want local control. We want to raise our kids” without mandates that he and the school board feel are detrimental to the students’ education.

Wheeler said mandates from the state are “not the way we should do things.”

“When we need to change, we will do things the way we need,” he said in addressing concerns expressed by some parents over state decisions on the way schools in the Commonwealth should treat transgender students. He noted plans to create “single use” bathrooms to “improve privacy” as just one steps local schools have taken on their own to deal with their needs.

“We’re going to deal with each students’ needs,” he said.

Wheeler said he is talking with other school superintendents in the state and said they share the same concerns, and they will stand up to the state to make sure “our students come first.”