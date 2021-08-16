'Local control' highlighted in schools discussion

Floyd County Schools Superintendent John Wheeler made it clear to the Board of Supervisors last week that the school board and his office wants to make the rules they feel are needed to provide an education and safe environment for the county’s children without mandates from the Virginia Department of Education.
“We don’t like the way VDOE has brought things to us,” Wheeler told Supervisors Aug. 10. “We want local control. We want to raise our kids” without mandates that he and the school board feel are detrimental to the students’ education.
Wheeler said mandates from the state are “not the way we should do things.”
“When we need to change, we will do things the way we need,” he said in addressing concerns expressed by some parents over state decisions on the way schools in the Commonwealth should treat transgender students. He noted plans to create “single use” bathrooms to “improve privacy” as just one steps local schools have taken on their own to deal with their needs.
“We’re going to deal with each students’ needs,” he said.
Wheeler said he is talking with other school superintendents in the state and said they share the same concerns, and they will stand up to the state to make sure “our students come first.”
“We’re going to express our dismay, and we will tell VDOE that should leave it up to us and the needs of our community,” he told the board.
Wheeler noted the changes in the schools for this year, including the air-conditioned classrooms and other public areas of both the high school and the county’s four elementary institutions.
“This is the coolest year ever in our schools,” he told the Board.
His comments brought praise from the supervisors.
Local control, Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder said, is “what it all boils down to.” He said they should represent the county against the VDOE.
The discussion came two weeks after the Supervisors, after a contentious discussion, split on a vote to endorse a “non-binding political statement” resolution opposing the VDOE mandate. It passed with two “yes” votes, two abstentions and one “no” but was ruled by the county attorney as approval under Roberts Rules of Orders.
Wheeler’s appearance before the Supervisors, a routine agenda item at the first meeting of each month, came one day after a raucous session of public comments at the school board.
In another matter, David Clarke of the Virginia Department of Transportation, was thanked for the department’s approval of a four-way stop at the intersection of Shooting Creek Road and Franklin Pike, a site of accidents caused by a blind approach of those driving on Shooting Creek.
Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said the change that will add stop signs on all points of the intersection is a needed safety change for county motorists.
Clarke also discussed problems of property owners who don’t want roads paved or widened, noting that it can stop a planned improvement after it is approved and funded. If a project is dropped, it could mean a loss of $20,000 or more.
“We need to make sure we are doing work on the road that property owners want,” Clarke said, adding that the state and county needs to make sure that all property owners affected by such changes are aware of the plans.
Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe pointed to situations where “adjustments were made without residents even knowing about it.” Clarke asked the board to look at roads under the rustic road program where such changes might cause problems.
The next meeting of the Supervisors is set for Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.