School Board urged to reject policy for transgender students

Kalinda Bechtold, also a November candidate for the Board of Supervisors, likened FCPS claiming at a past meeting it is “just following the law” by adopting policies for transgender students to the family that broke the law to hide Anne Frank and her family.

“Those who turned them in to the Secret Police were following the law,” she said.

About five individuals — two current students at Floyd County High School — spoke in support of policies specific to transgender students, citing personal experiences with their peers and children as motivation.

The first commenter in support of the policies, one of the teenage students, was met with such intense uproar and jeering that Chairman James Ingram called the auditorium to order and scolded the crowd. The student spoke on friends’ suicidal thoughts and self-harm, asking through tears for the Board to consider their suffering.

A speaker directly following the student stated the school should not adopt or incorporate policies for transgender students as doing so would encourage students to be transgender, and 40% of transgender adolescents attempt suicide. Adopting such policies would ultimately encourage suicide, they said.