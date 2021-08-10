School Board urged to reject policy for transgender students

FLOYD — The crowd at the Floyd County School Board meeting Aug. 9 heard more than 40 public comments, reacting with applause and jeers as others mostly shared their thoughts on public schools adopting policies for the treatment of transgender students.
Last month, it was announced that FCPS will not adopt such a policy, as its current non-discrimination policy brings it into compliance with Virginia Code 22. However, community members urged the School Board Aug. 9 to reject policies regarding transgender students altogether, demanding accommodations for transgender students that are in FCPS policy be immediately removed.
A petition of 312 signatures opposing the implementation of policies for transgender students in Floyd was presented to the Board by a number of commenters, including Floyd County Board of Supervisors candidate Kirsten Vest, Kenneth Poff and Jeff Dowd.
The petition, read in part by Poff, states the Virginia General Assembly and Department of Education “grossly misstepped” by instructing public schools to adopt policies for the treatment of transgender students.
Vest stated research she conducted about legal references in policies that indicates referencing policies from the DOE means they are also adopted into the individual policies where they are referenced.
The petition called on the School Board to remove those references regarding the Model Policy for the Treatment of Transgender Students to keep the policies out of Floyd schools.
Kalinda Bechtold, also a November candidate for the Board of Supervisors, likened FCPS claiming at a past meeting it is “just following the law” by adopting policies for transgender students to the family that broke the law to hide Anne Frank and her family.
“Those who turned them in to the Secret Police were following the law,” she said.
About five individuals — two current students at Floyd County High School — spoke in support of policies specific to transgender students, citing personal experiences with their peers and children as motivation.
The first commenter in support of the policies, one of the teenage students, was met with such intense uproar and jeering that Chairman James Ingram called the auditorium to order and scolded the crowd. The student spoke on friends’ suicidal thoughts and self-harm, asking through tears for the Board to consider their suffering.
A speaker directly following the student stated the school should not adopt or incorporate policies for transgender students as doing so would encourage students to be transgender, and 40% of transgender adolescents attempt suicide. Adopting such policies would ultimately encourage suicide, they said.
Others also addressed suicide by transgender children and teens after the topic came up, largely testifying about their own mental illnesses and being saved by their faith, proposing the solution is to “put God back in schools.”
David Whitaker, a member of Floyd Town Council, told the Board its members will be “personally responsible for all of the children who are tricked into believing they are transgender,” echoing earlier comments stating being transgender is a fad being pushed on students in media and schools.
More than a handful of community members reminded the School Board that it is mostly elected officials who “work for the residents of Floyd County,” and stated their intention to remove their children from public school if officials didn’t plan to reject transgender student policies.
Concern about Critical Race Theory being taught in Floyd schools was also voiced Monday night, calling CRT a social tool that creates a further divide in society by encouraging racism against white people. One commenter said CRT teaches students that white people are evil, turning family members of different races against one another.
Chairman Ingram noted at the beginning of the meeting that the Board has no intention to adopt or implement the teaching of CRT in Floyd County.
The meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m. with no motion to reject transgender student policies by the Board. One community member shouted, “We’ll see you at election time,” while others passed around homeschooling information and a petition to recall School Board members at the back of the auditorium.