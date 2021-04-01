Troop 19 adds six scouts

FLOYD — Scouts BSA Troop 19 welcomed six new scouts who crossed over from Cub Scout Pack 36 on Saturday, March 20 during an event at Warren G. Lineberry Park. In addition to many other awards, the six young ladies from Pack 36 (chartered by Floyd Baptist Church) earned their Arrow of Light, the highest rank in Cub Scouts.

Former Cubmaster Rebbecca Jackson was the invited guest speaker. She left the scouts with this message, “One day your journey as a youth in scouting will end. You will have had many adventures, eaten a lot of questionable camp food, learned many practical life skills, and created friendships that I pray will last a lifetime. Your sense of good character will be strong and resilient because you have taken the Scout Oath and Law to heart and surrounded yourself with others that have those same values. As an adult, a leader and a citizen you will continue to grow those values within yourself and hopefully strive to instill them in others.”