Howery recognized by Grand Lodge

Floyd County’s Jimmy Howery was celebrated by fellow freemasons last month as he was awarded a pin and certificate for 50 years of membership with the Grand Lodge of Virginia, by past Grandmaster of the Grand Lodge of Virginia James Edward Litten.

Floyd Lodge No. 329 was originally founded in 1855, and has been dissolved and re-established several times during its 166 years, most recently founded more than a century ago in 1920. It has been located at its current home in Floyd since 1954, according to the lodge’s online history.