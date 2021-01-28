New River Community offers modified tax services

New River Community Action is offering free tax preparation service to qualifying families (households with incomes of $57,000 or less) in a “Virtual” VITA format for 2021. They are also offering access to three free, online tax software programs through special arrangement with the IRS.
Virtual VITA, a term developed by the IRS, refers to tax services that involve no personal interaction between clients and tax preparers, offering a safe alternative to traditional tax preparation models. VITA programs are given flexibility by the IRS to develop virtual models that are compatible with local community needs. NRCA’s proposed Virtual VITA program will require tax filers to:
- Contact the program to request intake forms either by calling (540) 382-6187, or by emailing vita@nrcaa.org.
- Complete and return intake forms and copies of required tax documentation via email, US Postal Service or drop box.
- Step by step checklists and detailed instructions will be included as part of the intake paperwork filers receive.
Unlike previous years, taxpayers will not have the option to make appointments for assistance, nor will they be interacting with VITA program staff for scheduled tax drop-off services. Additionally, drop-off tax services will not be available with the Commissioners of Revenue in Pulaski and Montgomery counties, and the City of Radford as they will not be participating this year. Filers are encouraged to contact those offices directly for information on the state tax services they are offering constituents.
The IRS will not begin accepting tax returns for processing until Feb. 12, so it is anticipated that NRCA’s model of virtual services will go into effect early February. NRCA’s VITA website will be updated with specific details once final approval is received by the IRS (note that the current web page does not contain updated information). Tax preparers are encouraged to visit NRCA’s VITA webpage for specific details on how to receive assistance at the end of the first week in February.
Taxpayers planning to take advantage of this year’s Virtual service need to be aware when examining tax preparation options that this format requires additional steps that will result in a longer timeframe for having taxes completed and filed.
NRCA’s VITA program has a large need for tax prep volunteers. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact vita@nrcaa.org for additional information or visit www.newrivercommunityaction.org/income-tax-assistance.