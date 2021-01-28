New River Community offers modified tax services

New River Community Action is offering free tax preparation service to qualifying families (households with incomes of $57,000 or less) in a “Virtual” VITA format for 2021. They are also offering access to three free, online tax software programs through special arrangement with the IRS.

Virtual VITA, a term developed by the IRS, refers to tax services that involve no personal interaction between clients and tax preparers, offering a safe alternative to traditional tax preparation models. VITA programs are given flexibility by the IRS to develop virtual models that are compatible with local community needs. NRCA’s proposed Virtual VITA program will require tax filers to:

Unlike previous years, taxpayers will not have the option to make appointments for assistance, nor will they be interacting with VITA program staff for scheduled tax drop-off services. Additionally, drop-off tax services will not be available with the Commissioners of Revenue in Pulaski and Montgomery counties, and the City of Radford as they will not be participating this year. Filers are encouraged to contact those offices directly for information on the state tax services they are offering constituents.