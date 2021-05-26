National call to artists from Floyd Center for the Arts

FLOYD — Applications are being accepted until June 3 for the 2021 Floyd Center for the Arts Juried Exhibit, which will go on display in the Hayloft Gallery in August. Artists who work in any medium across the country are welcome to submit pieces to be included in the exhibition.

All artists age 18 and older are eligible to apply. Work must be original and executed within the past two years, the Floyd Center for the Arts states. All fine arts and fine craft media — such as painting, sculpture, graphics, ceramics, textiles, mixed media and photography — are accepted.

The entry fee is $35, $25 for Floyd Center for the Arts Members. Up to three pieces may be submitted. A top prize of $500, and others, will be awarded.

The juror for the 2021 Juried Exhibition will be Z.L.Feng, Professor of Painting at Radford University. Before coming to the U.S. in 1986, Feng received his bachelor’s degree from Shanghai Teacher’s University and taught in its art department for four years. He completed a master’s degree at Radford University in 1989 where he is currently a Professor of Art.