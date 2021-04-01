Easter celebrations in Floyd

A community with seeds long-rooted in religion, there are about 80 churches in Floyd County, the majority of which will celebrate Easter with special services on April 4. Services are being offered beginning Thursday, and a handful includes Easter egg hunts afterward with more than 1,000 eggs.

While some services are being offered in-person or online, there are several that will be offered in both formats so that more community members may participate. Some churches decided not to share their services with The Floyd Press this year for publication due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Easter celebrations, both this year and last, prove the resilience, strength and leadership of churches within communities during hardships. In recognition of this, Citizens will air a special joint service on Good Friday on Channel 20 at noon and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, similar to what was broadcast last year. A number of churches will be participating, including Calvary Baptist Church, Floyd Baptist Church, Floyd United Methodist Church, The Floyd-Willis Lutheran Parishes, The Presbyterian Church of Floyd, Sojourn Church and YoungLife of Floyd County, according to Citizens.