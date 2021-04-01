Easter celebrations in Floyd

A community with seeds long-rooted in religion, there are about 80 churches in Floyd County, the majority of which will celebrate Easter with special services on April 4. Services are being offered beginning Thursday, and a handful includes Easter egg hunts afterward with more than 1,000 eggs.
While some services are being offered in-person or online, there are several that will be offered in both formats so that more community members may participate. Some churches decided not to share their services with The Floyd Press this year for publication due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Easter celebrations, both this year and last, prove the resilience, strength and leadership of churches within communities during hardships. In recognition of this, Citizens will air a special joint service on Good Friday on Channel 20 at noon and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, similar to what was broadcast last year. A number of churches will be participating, including Calvary Baptist Church, Floyd Baptist Church, Floyd United Methodist Church, The Floyd-Willis Lutheran Parishes, The Presbyterian Church of Floyd, Sojourn Church and YoungLife of Floyd County, according to Citizens.
“We are glad to see this continue and happy to broadcast it again for them this year,” said Customer Relations and Marketing Manager Lori Saltus. “The service includes music by Sounds of Harmony, AJ Cantrell, Joe & Vickie Sowers, and the Hylton Sisters, with Rev. Timothy Hale, preaching. CCTV, Channel 20, is just another way of Citizens supporting the communities we serve.”
Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1400 Floyd Highway N., will host a showing of the movie, “The Passion of the Christ,'' at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Easter Sunday worship will be at 11 a.m. on Easter morning.
All for Jesus Ministries will host singings on Friday and Saturday nights at the church, located at 800 E. Main St. Paul Robertson will preach Friday night.
Grace Baptist will host a brunch at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, between a 9 a.m. service and a 10 a.m. service. Masks are welcomed, but not required, according to a church spokesperson on its Facebook page.
Floyd United Methodist Church celebrations begin Thursday, April 1, with a Stations of the Cross event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and continue with the joint service that will be broadcast on Friday. On Easter Sunday, there will be two services — at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. — followed by an Easter egg hunt after the later service. Floyd United Methodist is located at 417 E. Main St.
Floyd’s Zion Lutheran Church will host online services via Zoom and Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April1, and will also participate in the joint community services broadcast on Citizens on Good Friday. Zion Lutheran is located at 635 Needmore Lane NE.
Outdoor services will be held on Easter Sunday at the church, at address. This 10:30 a.m. service will again be offered online on both Zoom and Facebook Live.
The Stonewall House of Prayer, located at 134 Stonewall Rd. NE in Floyd, will host revival services April 2-4. Services will be at 7 p.m. on April 2-3, and at 8 a.m. on Easter morning.
The church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m., with more than 1,000 eggs stuffed with candy. For more information, call (540) 745-7790.
Lastly, Floyd Presbyterian, located at 169 Newtown Rd. NE, will host services in-person on Easter at 11 a.m., abiding by COVID-19 guidelines.