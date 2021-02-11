Floyd Chamber announces 2020 award recipients

Late last year, the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards to the 2020 recipients in separate, individual presentations. Due to the pandemic, the chamber canceled its usual membership banquet meeting and annual awards presentation held annually at the Floyd Event Center.

Farmers Supply received the Chamber Business Member of the Year Award in recognition of its strong support of the chamber for over thirty years as a founding chamber member; its status as one of county’s oldest businesses before it closed in November; and its significant contributions to local schools and community organizations. Farmer’s Supply was also a significant contributor of in-kind donations of interior paint and other supplies that enabled the Chamber, in partnership with the Tourism Office, to open a new Visitor Center in its current location a few doors down from Farmer’s Supply building.

New River Community Services received the Chamber Nonprofit of the Year Award in recognition of providing much needed mental health services to Floyd County, including substance abuse treatment programs, clinical services, counseling, school-based services for students, and vital community programs like the Program for Assertive Community Treatment (PACT) and Intensive Community Treatment (ICT).