Floyd Chamber announces 2020 award recipients

Late last year, the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards to the 2020 recipients in separate, individual presentations. Due to the pandemic, the chamber canceled its usual membership banquet meeting and annual awards presentation held annually at the Floyd Event Center.
Farmers Supply received the Chamber Business Member of the Year Award in recognition of its strong support of the chamber for over thirty years as a founding chamber member; its status as one of county’s oldest businesses before it closed in November; and its significant contributions to local schools and community organizations. Farmer’s Supply was also a significant contributor of in-kind donations of interior paint and other supplies that enabled the Chamber, in partnership with the Tourism Office, to open a new Visitor Center in its current location a few doors down from Farmer’s Supply building.
New River Community Services received the Chamber Nonprofit of the Year Award in recognition of providing much needed mental health services to Floyd County, including substance abuse treatment programs, clinical services, counseling, school-based services for students, and vital community programs like the Program for Assertive Community Treatment (PACT) and Intensive Community Treatment (ICT).
Terri Morris, who retired as the Floyd County Administrator at the end of 2020 after working for the county for more than 30 years as assistant county administrator or county administrator, received the Chamber Business Leader of the Year Award. Morris was recognized for her “quiet but effective behind-the-scenes leadership.” Morris worked closely with others on expansion at Crenshaw Lighting and H&V; was a strong supporter of entrepreneurial programs and business growth programs; helped the county become financially stable enough to be able to fund major school projects - replacing all the coal boilers in the schools and bring AC to all classrooms; was an essential part of the efforts to expand the Career and Technical Education Center at the Floyd County High School; was a regional leader in quality of life (Agency on Aging, Amtrak extension, housing) and economic initiatives (talent retention and attraction, higher ed support, IT and advanced manufacturing support); and worked closely with Cooperative Extension in serving the county’s 800-plus farms youth programs like 4H.
Jason Gallimore received the Chamber Executive Director’s Award in recognition of his service as a longtime chamber board member. Gallimore was the creative force behind the Chamber’s annual Spooktacular Gala at Chantilly Farm, as well as other events hosted at Chantilly Farm like the Chamber’s Sock Hop. Jason was an active member of the chamber’s event committee and a frequent hands-on volunteer for chamber meetings and events.