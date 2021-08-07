ARPA funds added to town budget

FLOYD — In a frenzy of motions and unanimous votes Thursday evening, Floyd Town Council members scheduled a public hearing, completed another and gave the go-ahead to begin the process of revising the town’s Subdivision Ordinance.

Council first approved an amendment to the current fiscal year’s budget to accommodate American Rescue Plan Act funds, following a public hearing with no comments, on a motion made by Councilman Bruce Turner, seconded by Councilman Chris Bond. Vice Mayor Mike Patton joined the meeting via video chat.

The addition of more than $452,000 from the federal relief act brings the town’s FY2021-22 budget to a total of nearly $1.4 million, Mayor Will Griffin explained. Half of the funding was received in June, as outlined in ARPA, and the other half will be distributed in June 2022.

Council approved the New River Valley Regional Commission to begin work on revising Floyd’s Subdivision Ordinance during the next year, with estimated completion in June 2022 for $6,000. Minor updates to the Zoning Ordinance will then be made from July 2022 to December 2022, which will cost the town $2,000.

NRVRC has assisted Floyd with other ordinance updates and revisions, including the Zoning Ordinance revision, which was presented to Council and adopted by council earlier this year.