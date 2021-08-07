ARPA funds added to town budget

FLOYD — In a frenzy of motions and unanimous votes Thursday evening, Floyd Town Council members scheduled a public hearing, completed another and gave the go-ahead to begin the process of revising the town’s Subdivision Ordinance.
Council first approved an amendment to the current fiscal year’s budget to accommodate American Rescue Plan Act funds, following a public hearing with no comments, on a motion made by Councilman Bruce Turner, seconded by Councilman Chris Bond. Vice Mayor Mike Patton joined the meeting via video chat.
The addition of more than $452,000 from the federal relief act brings the town’s FY2021-22 budget to a total of nearly $1.4 million, Mayor Will Griffin explained. Half of the funding was received in June, as outlined in ARPA, and the other half will be distributed in June 2022.
Council approved the New River Valley Regional Commission to begin work on revising Floyd’s Subdivision Ordinance during the next year, with estimated completion in June 2022 for $6,000. Minor updates to the Zoning Ordinance will then be made from July 2022 to December 2022, which will cost the town $2,000.
NRVRC has assisted Floyd with other ordinance updates and revisions, including the Zoning Ordinance revision, which was presented to Council and adopted by council earlier this year.
Town funds will be matched by the Appalachian Regional Commission for a total project value of $16,000 to assess the current Town of Floyd Subdivision Ordinance’s compliance with current laws, possible improvements, street design and other details.
Additionally, a public hearing will be held during the Sept. 2 Floyd Town Council meeting, in conjunction with the Floyd Planning Commission, for any comments about new signage at Hardee’s on East Main Street.
Town Manager Kayla Cox explained Aug. 5 the restaurant already has a Conditional Use Permit for its signage, but different dimensions of the new signage means a new CUP must be approved. A full copy of the proposal regarding new signage is available at the Floyd Town Office.
The final agenda item before council members entered a closed session to discuss real property was action on the Floyd Chamber’s pick to sit on the Tourism Development Council.
Karin Grosshans, a long-time member of the TDC, was nominated by Chamber Executive Director John McEnhill last month, following the adoption of a restructured Floyd Tourism Agreement, which includes a Chamber representative.
Grosshans was unanimously approved by the town council members to the seat on the TDC, and must also be approved by Floyd Board of Supervisors, according to the updated Tourism Agreement.
The next regular Floyd Town Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2, at the W. Skip Bishop Town Hall on Wilson Street in Floyd.