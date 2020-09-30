Test drive leads to sentencing; trials delayed by virus

In court Tuesday, Lopez said he missed the court dates because of personal problems and asked for reconsideration. Judge Fleenor reduced the endangerment charge to the misdemeanor contributing to minor and gave him the six months suspended jail sentence with a year of unsupervised probation.

On the failure to appear, the judge also dropped the charge to a misdemeanor but sent Lopez to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin to 10 days.

The hearing on Lopez turned out to be the only case heard in court Tuesday, after two plea bargains were continued because of conflicts by attorneys with cases in other courts.

A sentencing for Cody Austin Brown of Floyd was set for Nov. 10 on a malicious wounding and destruction of property plea in June and trial for Charles Ronnel of Martinsville on charges of failure to appear and probation violations on schedule II drug charges was set for Dec. 1.

For next Tuesday, the Court will begin its last quarterly term of the year with a grand jury hearing. Branscom told the Floyd Press after the hearings Tuesday that several cases on the docket may have to be continued because the county’s jury room is too small to accommodate social distancing required by the pandemic, and the grand jury will need the courtroom to consider the cases in a closed door session.

The judge, he said, will have to make the call.