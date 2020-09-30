Test drive leads to sentencing; trials delayed by virus

A 2018 trip to test whether a car repair worked, which ultimately resulted in a felony charge of child endangerment, ended in Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with a guilty plea. Raymond Michael Lopez of Floyd pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and received a six month suspended sentence.
Lopez also received 10 days in jail on a failure to appear charge, which was likewise amended to misdemeanor status by Judge Mike Fleenor.
On Oct. 19, 2018, Lopez was supposed to be watching his girlfriend’s child at the home they shared while he worked on his car. After completing his work, he took the vehicle on a test ride, but a Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled him over because the vehicle was smoking, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said.
The deputy testified that Lopez then told him he had left the young child sleeping on the bed alone at the house, and a subsequent investigation resulted in the felony charge of child endangerment.
After indictment on the charge, Lopez entered a guilty plea on May 5, 2019 and was granted a deferred disposition on the charge as a first-time offender. If he stayed out of trouble, the felony could either be reduced to a misdemeanor or dropped by the court.
However, two failures to show for final disposition in June and July of this year put the deferment in jeopardy and he faced termination from the program and additional punishment for the failures to appear.
In court Tuesday, Lopez said he missed the court dates because of personal problems and asked for reconsideration. Judge Fleenor reduced the endangerment charge to the misdemeanor contributing to minor and gave him the six months suspended jail sentence with a year of unsupervised probation.
On the failure to appear, the judge also dropped the charge to a misdemeanor but sent Lopez to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin to 10 days.
The hearing on Lopez turned out to be the only case heard in court Tuesday, after two plea bargains were continued because of conflicts by attorneys with cases in other courts.
A sentencing for Cody Austin Brown of Floyd was set for Nov. 10 on a malicious wounding and destruction of property plea in June and trial for Charles Ronnel of Martinsville on charges of failure to appear and probation violations on schedule II drug charges was set for Dec. 1.
For next Tuesday, the Court will begin its last quarterly term of the year with a grand jury hearing. Branscom told the Floyd Press after the hearings Tuesday that several cases on the docket may have to be continued because the county’s jury room is too small to accommodate social distancing required by the pandemic, and the grand jury will need the courtroom to consider the cases in a closed door session.
The judge, he said, will have to make the call.
