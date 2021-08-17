Pine Tavern Restaurant to close

FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.

Co-Owner Reed Embrey said Aug. 17 the decision to close the restaurant outside of private events has “been very hard,” but necessary to maintain top-quality guest service.

Focusing on special events instead of being both a venue and restaurant, Embrey explained, will allow owners and staff to uphold Pine Tavern’s historic reputation at a more manageable pace.

“This is not really a goodbye, because we will be able to see many of our guests when they are celebrating special occasions,” Embrey noted.

During the next several months, there will be about 11 special events at the Pine Tavern, including weddings, receptions, reunions and parties.

Embrey and his wife, Jane, have been the owners of Pine Tavern since 2004, and the property and business have been on the market since May 2019. He said this week, “with the pandemic, we feel like it has only been on the market for a few weeks.”