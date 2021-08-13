Community rejuvenation: Replenish Festival returns to Floyd

Headlined by the Dove Award-winning Sidewalk Prophets, the Replenish Festival returns to the Burnett Farm in Willis on Aug. 21-22 to provide a space for community members to worship, fellowship and be “replenished” through salvation in Jesus Christ.
The 2021 Replenish Festival will include a Classic Car, Tractor and Motorcycle Cruise-in, and petting zoo for the first time in its history, as well as featuring music, a special speaker and about 135 volunteers to make it run, according to co-founders Travis and Mandie Bishop this week.
“Most everyone likes old cars, tractors and motorcycles, and we’ve always wanted a small animal petting area at Replenish Festival,” the Bishops explained. “We’re always looking to improve the event every year.”
Activities start at nearly every hour Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., when the Replenish Stage main event begins. Kids and Teen Zone Activities, including horse rides, Tug-of-War competitions, rubber duck races, a watermelon eating contest and more, are free with ticket purchases.
The Bishops said masks are encouraged and will be provided for those who wish to wear one, and hand sanitizer and additional handwashing stations will be available.
“We are monitoring the latest CDC guidance and working with the local health department as we prepare for this event,” they said, adding high traffic surfaces will be cleaned regularly.
The Brothers Mcclurg are scheduled to kick off the main stage event at 6 p.m., followed by the Replenished Band at 7 p.m., Pastor Tim Joyce at 7:45 p.m. and Sidewalk Prophets on stage at 8:30 p.m. to close the night.
Joyce is the founder and senior pastor of Spirit of Truth Church in Charlotte, NC, who was born and raised in West Virginia. A veteran of the U.S. Army, where he embraced the call of God, Joyce has served the Body of Christ for 31 years. He has preached in Germany, Japan and West Africa.
Floyd County High School student AJ Cantrell will perform at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the Restore Stage, and Roanoke native January Hairston will perform on the Replenish Stage at 5 p.m.
Community members who would like to show their classic car, motorcycle or tractor can do so free of charge by registering for a spot at www.replenishfest.com/attractions by Aug. 20. Drivers will be admitted for free. The Classic Car, Tractor and motorcycle Cruise-In is slated for 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Canned food can be dropped off at the car show to benefit Agape Center NRV.
Camping overnight is available for both small and large groups at $15 per spot, which accommodates up to six people. More details about camping can be found at www.replenishfest.com/product/reserve-camping-spot.
A Sunday morning worship service at 10 a.m., Aug. 22, will end the festival, led by Stacy Cope of Tower of Refuge Church.
Tickets to Replenish Festival are in advance $15 for age 14 and older, $5 in advance for ages 7-13, and children aged 6 and younger get in free. Day of tickets may be available at the gate for $20 for adults and $8 for juniors.
Find the full schedule and lineup of musicians, and purchase tickets, at www.replenishfest.com.