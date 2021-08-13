Community rejuvenation: Replenish Festival returns to Floyd

The Brothers Mcclurg are scheduled to kick off the main stage event at 6 p.m., followed by the Replenished Band at 7 p.m., Pastor Tim Joyce at 7:45 p.m. and Sidewalk Prophets on stage at 8:30 p.m. to close the night.

Joyce is the founder and senior pastor of Spirit of Truth Church in Charlotte, NC, who was born and raised in West Virginia. A veteran of the U.S. Army, where he embraced the call of God, Joyce has served the Body of Christ for 31 years. He has preached in Germany, Japan and West Africa.

Floyd County High School student AJ Cantrell will perform at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the Restore Stage, and Roanoke native January Hairston will perform on the Replenish Stage at 5 p.m.

Community members who would like to show their classic car, motorcycle or tractor can do so free of charge by registering for a spot at www.replenishfest.com/attractions by Aug. 20. Drivers will be admitted for free. The Classic Car, Tractor and motorcycle Cruise-In is slated for 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Canned food can be dropped off at the car show to benefit Agape Center NRV.