2022 Chamber officers elected, McEnhill announces second exit

Pulled from his first retirement before it could officially begin, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John McEnhill will leave the role for new adventures at the beginning of 2022.

A newsletter update broke the official news to Chamber and community members on Oct. 29, with McEnhill explaining, “As of yesterday, I am the new owner of Buffalo Mountain Ziplines.... I am excited about continuing the wonderful Floyd business that Joanna and Robert Nickell established.”

McEnhill will continue his involvement with the Chamber through service on its Board of Directors as first vice chair.

Other officers for the 2022 year, elected during its October meeting include:

Board Chair Craig Chancellor

Second Vice Chair Karin Grosshans

Treasurer Vickie Spangler

Secretary Lori Saltus

Chancellor and Spangler were elected to the same positions they’ve held throughout 2021.

Find additional information about the Floyd Chamber and its operations at www.floydchamber.org.