Local artist paints 'family tree'

The Corkey family’s relationship to Floyd and to the Parkway exemplifies so many other treasured bonds and memories formed in Southwest Virginia over the decades. Their family tradition is to gather at the same black birch captured in Hodson’s painting each year, to document the family’s growth and change with “family tree” photographs.

Beginning in the early 2000s, Nancy Corkey explained, she and her husband Dan would take their five young children to Floyd’s Rocky Knob overlook every year on the Saturday before Easter, to fly kites and take a family picture in front of “the Corkey Tree.”

As the years went by, Corkey said, more and more people were added to the picture, including relatives from upstate New York who came to love Floyd as much as she and Dan do. The couple currently lives in Christiansburg, although Corkey said they drive down to Floyd on their motorcycle nearly every weekend for lunch at Dogtown Roadhouse.

Speaking of her family in New York, Corkey said, “Floyd still, to this day, is the most favorite place for them to come; it’s a big part of the vacation for them. They love the Friday Night Jamboree.”