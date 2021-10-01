Library to showcase local authors

FLOYD — Authors Donia Eley and Grace Toney Edwards will discuss their new book, “Writers by the River: Reflections on 40+ Years of the Highland Summer Conference” at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with special guest, Ricky Cox.

“Writers by the River: Reflections on 40+ Years of the Highland Summer Conference” contains essays, poetry, fiction and non-fiction by 41 authors and student-authors who have been part of the Highland Summer Conference at Radford University during its 44-year history.

“Writers by the River” is a collection of writings from some of Appalachia's best-known authors, as well as writers on the rise. A sampling of those included are: Jeff Daniel Marion, Marilou Awiakta, David Huddle, George Ella Lyon, Bill Brown, Rita Quillen, Robert Morgan and Diane Gilliam. Then there are local authors such as Ricky Cox, Chelsea Adams, Ruth Derrick, Rick Van Noy, Donald Secreast, Tim Thornton and Jim Minick.

Eley is based in Pulaski. An avid music lover and art collector, she devotes much of her free time to causes throughout and beyond the New River Valley, among them the preservation and perpetuation of art, music, land conservation and Appalachian culture.