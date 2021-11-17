Take-home COVID tests available at library

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost. The pilot program begins this week and will run through Friday, Dec. 31.

Individuals can request a free test kit at curbside pickup at the Blacksburg Library, Christiansburg Library, Meadowbrook Public Library or the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd, VDH and MFRL announced Nov. 17.

Users will need a photo ID, a computer, mobile device or tablet with a camera, microphone and internet connection to create an account and to join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who guides users through the testing process.

Once the test has been completed, the user will receive a test result within 15 minutes, and eMed will report the results to VDH, the release states.

The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities and other vulnerable populations. If you are experiencing COVID symptoms, call your library about contactless pick-up options or send someone to pick up the test kit for you.