Pet of the Week

Bo

Bo is a smart boy.

 Submitted photo

Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Bo, is a three-year-old mix. He is ready for his forever home. Bo loves everyone, knows how to sit, give his paw and is a fast learner. If you are looking for a sweet dog, Bo is your boy. He is neutered and fully vetted. You can fill out an application for Bo or any of the other humane society's foster dogs and cats on its website www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207.

