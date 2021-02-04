“Music. Magic. Mountains”: FloydFest 2021~Odyssey to return during summer

One of the area’s most well known annual music festivals, FloydFest will return to its site in Floyd from July 21-25. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that were in place at that time, but this year’s festival - themed “Odyssey” - includes nine stages and an all-star lineup.
Festival COO Sam Calhoun said that “support (for the 2021 festival) has been robust — ticket sales are record-breaking; partnerships are incredible and increasing; and positive press and national awards, to be announced soon, are prolific.”
Calhoun noted that, while no mask mandate has been announced for the festival, since it is still more than six months away, “We (at FloydFest) believe in throwing the safest event we possibly can. We would never relax a mask mandate if urged not to by experts.”
Additional COVID-19 precautions will include temperature checks at all of the site’s Box Offices, as well as utilizing “backpack sprayers that will be used to quickly sanitize all surfaces onsite” and largely making the switch to single-use recyclable pints instead of using stainless steel pints for all beverages. According to Calhoun, the switch is to guard against cross-contamination.
“Our plan is to release this list/requirements to staff, media, patrons, partners, volunteers, artists, and more very soon, as we keep adding new line items as the situation evolves. We are constantly speaking with local, statewide and national health officials, as well as local and state governments. We are being proactive, and advancing and adjusting,” Calhoun said.
Tickets, according to the FloydFest website, will be sold in “limited quantities,” and Calhoun said that “about 80 percent” of festival-goers who purchased tickets for the 2020 festival rolled their tickets over to be used in 2021, the highest rollover rate that Calhoun has heard of, he said.
Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine announced on Feb. 1 that FloydFest has “once again won 'Best Music Festival (Overall)' and 'Best Music Festival Missed Most in 2020'” in the magazine’s 2021 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards.
“This speaks to the brand and culture that we have created on that mountain, and it shows what we have always known — we have the best patrons in the world,” he said. More than 14,000 patrons, staff volunteers, vendors and artists attended FloydFest 2019~Voyage Home.
Single-day, three-day and four-day tickets are available to join in the fun, as well as tickets for the full five days of the festival. Tent tags, camping tags and RV tags are required for those interested in staying in one of the overnight on-site areas. Tickets range in price and availability. To learn more, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/floydfest-21odyssey-tickets-78203345311.
A complete list of suggested supplies for the festival can be found on the FloydFest website. It includes ground pads, tarps, tents, sunglasses, “proper boogie shoes,” a reusable water bottle, poison ivy cream, cool-weather clothes, sunscreen and others. Also on the website at https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules, festival-goers can find directions, festival rules, and shuttle lot information and hours of operation.
Calhoun said there are several things that he and his team are excited about regarding the return of FloydFest in 2021. Enjoying live music, the camaraderie of the community, seeing families around the site and the lineup itself are just a few of the aspects of FloydFest that its organizers are looking forward to.
As more than five months could possibly bring changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new announcements regarding festivals, Calhoun said, his team is “currently working on a live-stream broadcast that will take place during the festival as a bonus for those who can’t make it.” More information regarding the stream will be released soon, he noted.
However, Calhoun mentioned no plans about hosting the festival itself virtually if it’s not possible to hold it in-person.
“FloydFest is all about live music, along with a little bit of magic, on our mountain. It’s about in-person connections and experiences, and about getting outside and getting active. It’s about craft beverages, family fun, outdoor adventure and purposeful programming — all things that can’t be replaced with a virtual experience,” Calhoun said.
For more details about FloydFest 2021~Odyssey, visit www.floydfest.com. Additional acts, COVID-19 procedures, vendors and artists are to be announced.