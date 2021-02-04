“Music. Magic. Mountains”: FloydFest 2021~Odyssey to return during summer

One of the area’s most well known annual music festivals, FloydFest will return to its site in Floyd from July 21-25. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that were in place at that time, but this year’s festival - themed “Odyssey” - includes nine stages and an all-star lineup.

Festival COO Sam Calhoun said that “support (for the 2021 festival) has been robust — ticket sales are record-breaking; partnerships are incredible and increasing; and positive press and national awards, to be announced soon, are prolific.”

Calhoun noted that, while no mask mandate has been announced for the festival, since it is still more than six months away, “We (at FloydFest) believe in throwing the safest event we possibly can. We would never relax a mask mandate if urged not to by experts.”

Additional COVID-19 precautions will include temperature checks at all of the site’s Box Offices, as well as utilizing “backpack sprayers that will be used to quickly sanitize all surfaces onsite” and largely making the switch to single-use recyclable pints instead of using stainless steel pints for all beverages. According to Calhoun, the switch is to guard against cross-contamination.