The Perfect Gift Shop to welcome community members for Open House

The Perfect Gift Shop will host an Open House event next week ahead of its 2021 shopping season for members of the public to see the shop, visit with volunteers and enjoy its decorations before shoppers arrive Dec. 10.

Now in its fifth year of operation, TPGS is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to providing a shopping experience for children and developmentally delayed young adults who might otherwise not be able to experience the joy of giving.

From 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, the community is invited to visit the Floyd Baptist Church Annex (509 E. Main St.) to get a sneak peek of the culmination of hundreds of hours of volunteer work.

“The Open House will be an opportunity for the Floyd community, TPGS volunteers, donors and others to see the beautifully decorated Floyd Baptist Church Annex and what our shoppers will experience beginning the following day,” TPGS stated in a release.

Community partners including schools and other nonprofits distribute TPGS certificates to those in need, and they can be redeemed at the shop, located in the Floyd Baptist Church Annex (509 E. Main Street) from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 10 to Dec. 23.