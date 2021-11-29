Varsity basketball teams ready for tip off; Girls’ first game tomorrow

The Floyd County High School boys' basketball team is looking to get back to normal, in more ways than one.

Last season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with postponements and cancellations. Attendance was limited to 25 people. This year masking requirements are in effect, but there are no attendance restrictions.

"This fall turnout has been good for volleyball and middle school basketball," said head basketball coach Brian Harman. "It's good to see the fans out again."

The varsity basketball team is also looking to return to the normal of having a successful regular season and postseason run. Harman has an experienced team to work with.

Leading the way is 6-5 junior Kaiden Swortzel, who last year as a sophomore was named second team all-state.

"Kaiden is an old school, back to the basket post player," Harman said. "He's a great athlete who will be able to play college football or basketball, whatever he chooses."

Also back is 5-9 senior sharpshooter Dylan Bond, who was second team all-region last year. In last week's pre-season scrimmage with Class 3 Liberty, Bond got Floyd's first nine points on a trio of three-point baskets. At one point, the Buffaloes held a 45-14 lead on the Minutemen.