Varsity basketball teams ready for tip off; Girls’ first game tomorrow

The Floyd County High School boys' basketball team is looking to get back to normal, in more ways than one.
Last season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with postponements and cancellations. Attendance was limited to 25 people. This year masking requirements are in effect, but there are no attendance restrictions.
"This fall turnout has been good for volleyball and middle school basketball," said head basketball coach Brian Harman. "It's good to see the fans out again."
The varsity basketball team is also looking to return to the normal of having a successful regular season and postseason run. Harman has an experienced team to work with.
Leading the way is 6-5 junior Kaiden Swortzel, who last year as a sophomore was named second team all-state.
"Kaiden is an old school, back to the basket post player," Harman said. "He's a great athlete who will be able to play college football or basketball, whatever he chooses."
Also back is 5-9 senior sharpshooter Dylan Bond, who was second team all-region last year. In last week's pre-season scrimmage with Class 3 Liberty, Bond got Floyd's first nine points on a trio of three-point baskets. At one point, the Buffaloes held a 45-14 lead on the Minutemen.
Also slated to start are 5-10 senior point guard Ashton Agnew, a good ball-handler, 6-0 sophomore Ryland Swortzel, Kaiden's brother, and AJ Cantrell, a 6-2 junior who Harman says is "a smart player."
Harman said "we have 15 players, and ten of them will see a lot of playing time. When we play more people it allows us to press and run." Eleven of the players are 6 foot or taller.
Other seniors are 5-8 Nate Shanta, 6-1 Sean Vickers, 6-4 John Offenberger, and 6-4 Micah Howard.
Juniors include 6-1 Matt Slusher, 6-4 Freddie Garcia, 6-1 Trevor Miller, and 6-1 Isaac Bishop. There are two freshmen: 6-0 Micah Underwood and 5-8 Gavin Harrington.
The Three Rivers District competition is strong with Radford, a power for more than a decade, and Glenvar. But Harman says James River may be the toughest opponent this year. "They were good last year and got some transfers."
The region will also be tough, with teams like Martinsville and Dan River. "We're probably in the toughest region," Harman said.
Another expected return to normal is the scheduled Chance Harman Classic on the first weekend of January. Harman started the event to honor his son Chance who died of cancer in 2007.
The event features about a dozen games over two days, which includes local rivalry games and teams with a national reputation. The Classic has featured players that went on to star in, college and the pros, including Andrew Wiggins who was a number one NBA draftee.
The Classic has raised over $100,000 for scholarships and medical research.
Floyd's matchup in this year's Classic will be East Rockingham, who features Tyler Nickel, a high school all-American who has signed with North Carolina.
"This will be a real tough schedule for us, but it will help us improve," he said.
In addition to practice time and games with his own team, Harman will also have a keen interest in other basketball programs. He has a daughter on the girls' basketball team, and a son on the middle school team.
"It will be a very busy time, but that's what it is all about," Harman said.
Harman is also the head coach of the girls varsity basketball team, which has its first regular season game Tuesday, Nov. 30, with tip off at 6 p.m. in the Floyd County High School Gym.