Buffs stampede with 43-26 win

For three quarters Friday night in Stuart, the Floyd County High School Buffaloes trailed the Patrick County Cougars in what looked like a close game, with the cats leading by just two points going into the fourth.

Then the Buffaloes stampeded, scored 21 points, and held the Cougars scoreless for the final quarter, winning 43-26.

In the game, the Cougars scored first early in the first quarter but missed the extra point kick and led 6-0 before Nathan Saltus of the Buffaloes scored on a three-yard run, but a missed the extra point kick and the score was tied 6-6.

But the Cougars scored again with a 59-yard run back the kickoff and took the lead 12-6 after its kicker missed the second point-after attempt.

In the second quarter, Floyd took the lead briefly with a six-yard run by Saltus and a two-point conversion run by quarterback Kaleb Fenton.

The Cougars took the lead back with a 62-yard running play and two-point conversion, then Floyd led again with a 13-yard run by Lathom Barbieri and a two-point conversion on a pass from quarterback Fenton to Seth Dunbar, but Patrick scored yet again and failed on a two-point conversion. That gave Floyd a two-point lead, 22-20.