Floyd veterans prepare for upcoming events, install sign in Memorial Park

FLOYD — Members of Floyd's American Legion Post 127 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7854 installed a new information sign Saturday, May 1, in Memorial Park next to the anti-aircraft gun and the New River Community Action Center. The new sign will display information about upcoming group events and holidays.

Legion Commander Rick Syx and VFW Commander Loren Phillips, along with AL member Lemuel Battle and VFW members Richard Telling and Greg Johnson participated in the project. Materials for the new sign were donated to the Floyd County veterans organizations by C.W. Harman and Son Building Supply, and Wills Ridge Supply.

The two veterans groups will put flags up around town on Thursday, May 13, for Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day with the help of Floyd County personnel. Any veterans wishing to help are welcome to participate. Participants will gather at the VFW post at 186 Epperly Rd South at 9 a.m. May 13.

Local veterans should also mark their calendars for the upcoming Veterans Picnic, from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13. All veterans and their immediate families are welcome to attend. Barbecue and sides will be served free of charge to all attendees.

To learn more, call Commander Loren Phillips (540) 250-5917.