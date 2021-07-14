FLOYD — The Twin Creek String Band headlined the return of the Friday Night Jamboree after more than a year’s hiatus caused by the COVID-10 pandemic on July 9. Dancers took to the floor to celebrate the Jamboree’s return and enjoy community fellowship inside the Floyd Country Store on Locust Street.
Jamboree returns
- By Doug Thompson | For The Floyd Press
-
- Updated
- 0
