Humane Society prepares for kitten season

Decades ago, Chipkin said, Floyd has feral cat colonies at nearly every dumpster site and many more feral and stray cats roaming county-wide despite high euthanasia rates at the county pound. Colonies “seem to get by,” according to the cat committee.

“Once our trap-neuter-return program was utilized instead, we began to see healthier colonies and strays, a reduction in the number of cats overall, as they lived out their lifespan and weren’t being replaced,” Chipkin said.

FCHS and its mobile shuttle practice “ear-tipping,” which means the tip of spayed/neutered cats’ left ears are removed, the universal symbol that the cat has been fixed and is vaccinated against rabies. This practice is helpful in regard to the TNR program as it makes volunteers aware of which cats have already been trapped, spayed/neutered and returned to their community or colony.

Floyd residents who have community cats in their area should call the humane society at (540) 745-7207 for assistance. The facility is also looking for volunteers to help with humane trapping and transport.

“We will provide shelters, bedding and food as resources allow. But we can’t do it alone,” the humane society said. Each cat’s operation costs the humane society, which is funded solely by donations and grants, $40.

To learn more about the mobile shuttle and the Floyd County Humane Society by calling (540) 745-7207. Leave a message and a facility volunteer will return your call. Also visit https://www.floydhumanesociety.org.