Humane Society prepares for kitten season

To prevent a domino effect of negative changes within the local feline community, the Floyd County Humane Society will offer its typically monthly or bi-monthly low-cost spay/neuter shuttle each weekend during April, as spring is a popular breeding time for stray or feral cats.
The Cat Committee at FCHS said there are a number of health benefits that come along with spaying or neutering, including a longer life span and decrease in behavioral problems, but there are also benefits to the rest of the community cat population.
“(Spaying/neutering) reduces fighting and spraying in male cats. It allows female cats to live a life without the toll of producing litter after litter,” the committee said. “It greatly lowers the rate of communicable cat diseases (Feline leukemia, FIV, distemper, etc).”
Lynn Chipkin, a volunteer of the humane society, said that the spay/neuter shuttle is “a valued convenience for Floyd County residents, as it meets early in the morning, in the town.”
The shuttle is a part of FCHS’s partnership with Mountain View Humane, a low-cost vet clinic in Christiansburg, which began in 2009, and includes other clinics such as Angels of Assisi in Roanoke. Chipkin said that in 2020, on just the Floyd County shuttle, “we spayed and neutered more than 200 cats, and at least 100 more with our volunteer trappers.”
Decades ago, Chipkin said, Floyd has feral cat colonies at nearly every dumpster site and many more feral and stray cats roaming county-wide despite high euthanasia rates at the county pound. Colonies “seem to get by,” according to the cat committee.
“Once our trap-neuter-return program was utilized instead, we began to see healthier colonies and strays, a reduction in the number of cats overall, as they lived out their lifespan and weren’t being replaced,” Chipkin said.
FCHS and its mobile shuttle practice “ear-tipping,” which means the tip of spayed/neutered cats’ left ears are removed, the universal symbol that the cat has been fixed and is vaccinated against rabies. This practice is helpful in regard to the TNR program as it makes volunteers aware of which cats have already been trapped, spayed/neutered and returned to their community or colony.
Floyd residents who have community cats in their area should call the humane society at (540) 745-7207 for assistance. The facility is also looking for volunteers to help with humane trapping and transport.
“We will provide shelters, bedding and food as resources allow. But we can’t do it alone,” the humane society said. Each cat’s operation costs the humane society, which is funded solely by donations and grants, $40.
To learn more about the mobile shuttle and the Floyd County Humane Society by calling (540) 745-7207. Leave a message and a facility volunteer will return your call. Also visit https://www.floydhumanesociety.org.