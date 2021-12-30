Tasty creations decorate Floyd

Winners of Floyd’s third annual Gingerbread House contest were announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from a record number of creative entries including youth contest winners “True Meaning of Christmas and Fake Meaning of Christmas” by Allison Lashley and the “Candyland Castle” by Maizey Malcom.

Voters chose four winners in the adult category: “Snow Day School Bus” by Susanne Gladding, “Elsie’s on Holiday” by Laurel Fridge, “The Carol-sel” by Paige Fetter and “Baba Yaga’s House” by Olin and Katie.

An Honorable Mention went to Shelley Clark for her recreation of the Friday Night Jamboree, complete with gingerbread flatfooting dancers.

The business entry was won by the June Bug Center for its Fairy House.

Prizes for the annual contest winners included a mix of merchandise and gift cards valued at over $500 from Floyd Country Store, Cocoa Mia, Republic of Floyd, Handmade Music School, Dogtown Roadhouse, Sacred Star & Stone, Maggie Gallery, County Sales, Red Rooster Coffee, Jonesburg Pepper Co., Bell Gallery and New Mountain Mercantile.