Community protests mask mandates in schools

Durham was followed by Floyd resident Jeff Dowd who addressed each member of the Board with “what the community has to say” about them.

Kalinda Bechtold then approached the Board with a story of a 1960 sit-in to protest segregation in Greensboro, NC. Bechtold, a candidate for Floyd County Board of Supervisors, likened racism during the Civil Rights Movement to mask wearing during the pandemic.

“Fifteen days to flatten the curve has become masks everywhere, always. Take a shot, two or three, that you don’t want, or you are the problem. Now, you must be muzzled even after you take the jab? This defies basic logic,” she said.

Bechtold said the state mask mandate is unconstitutional and should not be followed, and said it is “parents’ rights to decide what is best for their children,” not schools’.

“It is time to free our children from this irrational fearmongering and uncover their beautiful faces. Let parents decide to mask their own children, give them the shot or play outside barefoot. These are not your children,” she said, “these are our children.”

Near the end of her comment, Bechtold said, “We are starting here in Floyd County to reclaim our freedom,” and tossed her mask into the air before making her way back to her seat.