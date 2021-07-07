Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Rosie, a nine-year-old who is a total love bug and couch potato. She’s happy while you’re gone and just practices her sleeping, and she’s not a barker.

If you’re home, her preference is to be as close as possible to you. She’s healthy and completely vetted; she’s clean with a very short coat. She’s had some bumps in life, but she is eager to find her forever home and settle in with lots of life and love to share.

Rosie must be the only pet and would not be welcoming to visitor pets. She isn’t a good dog park candidate, but doesn’t require much exercise. She’s mainly a home body. Rosie requires a fenced-in yard. She loves all people and she’s had regular visits from an older child.

The Floyd County Humane Society knows the perfect home is out there for Rosie.

Those interested in meeting Rosie should complete and submit an adoption application available at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html, contact Carol at DRforFCHS@gmail.com or call the humane society at (540) 745-7207 if you would like additional information. Thank you for being a life saver!