Wildwood celebrates 8th year, hosts first cruise-in of 2021

Wildwood Farms celebrated its eighth business anniversary on April 13, and while the pandemic has limited the ways to celebrate with the community, according to owner Judy Bowman, it didn’t stop the first of Wildwood’s annual cruise-ins on Sunday, April 18.

A tradition that has been happening on the first and third Sundays of the spring and summer months for eight years, the first cruise-in featured 30-40 classic cars and had a music jam on the farm’s picking porch. Bowman said the team at Wildwood hopes to start hosting its weekly Saturday events with music on the porch again soon.

“We have some great friends who help make the cruise-ins successful, and we're so appreciative of all their help,” Bowman added.

Community members are welcome to bring their own classic cars, motorcycles or other vehicles to showcase during the bi-monthly events. Anyone with questions should call the Wildwood Farms General Store at (540) 745-5155.

The next Wildwood cruise-in will begin at 1 p.m. on May 2. Wildwood Farms is located at 2380 Floyd Highway S. in Floyd.