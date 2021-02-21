75 jobs added in Montgomery County

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Feb. 16 that Moog Inc., a designer and manufacturer of motion control products and solutions, will invest $10.7 million to transfer existing jobs and equipment from one of its Blacksburg facilities to a larger building in the Falling Branch Corporate Park in Montgomery County.
The move will add 80,000 square feet to its new operation in Christiansburg to accommodate increased customers and demand and focus on production of its slip ring products for the industrial marketplace. Virginia successfully competed with multiple states for the project, which will create 75 new jobs.
“Moog is an important partner in the Commonwealth, and it is exciting to see the company grow its capabilities in Montgomery County,” said Northam. “The New River Valley has outstanding institutions of higher education and a world-class workforce, and Moog’s continued investment is a testament to these assets. We are confident that this expansion will propel the company and the Commonwealth’s aerospace industry forward.”
Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. The company's systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Moog operates in 26 countries and maintains a large presence in Virginia, with multiple locations totaling more than 1,200 employees.
“Virginia’s aerospace sector is strong, and Moog is a valuable contributor to our leadership position in this sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are proud that the company develops revolutionary aerospace technology from its growing operations in Montgomery County. This announcement, and the creation of 75 high-quality jobs, represents an important step forward as we work to rebound from this global health crisis.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Montgomery County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Moog’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.
“When an existing company not only decides to stay in our community, but also flourishes to the point of expansion, well, that’s when we know that we are all doing something right,” said Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Steve Fijalkowski. “Moog is a growing global company with a strong history in developing advanced technologies. We’re proud that they are a part of Montgomery County.”