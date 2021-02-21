75 jobs added in Montgomery County

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Feb. 16 that Moog Inc., a designer and manufacturer of motion control products and solutions, will invest $10.7 million to transfer existing jobs and equipment from one of its Blacksburg facilities to a larger building in the Falling Branch Corporate Park in Montgomery County.

The move will add 80,000 square feet to its new operation in Christiansburg to accommodate increased customers and demand and focus on production of its slip ring products for the industrial marketplace. Virginia successfully competed with multiple states for the project, which will create 75 new jobs.

“Moog is an important partner in the Commonwealth, and it is exciting to see the company grow its capabilities in Montgomery County,” said Northam. “The New River Valley has outstanding institutions of higher education and a world-class workforce, and Moog’s continued investment is a testament to these assets. We are confident that this expansion will propel the company and the Commonwealth’s aerospace industry forward.”