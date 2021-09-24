Two deaths added to Floyd pandemic data

Nearly 400 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 in local Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health and Salem VA facilities as of Friday, Sept. 24, and Floyd County has reported 124 cases the past two weeks, as well as two new deaths from the virus.
With a total of 377 patients hospitalized Sept. 24, the collective reports, 112 are in the ICU and there are an additional 28 patients awaiting test results.
The Virginia Department of Health and other public health agencies report most new COVID cases requiring hospitalization or causing death are occurring in those who have not been vaccinated.
Since mid-January across the state, VDH data indicates, 472 cases have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals; 1,562 cases have occurred in those partially vaccinated; and 4,036 cases have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.
During the past week, according to CovidActNow, Floyd has averaged 10 new cases per day, and 17% of tests administered were positive as of Sept. 23. CovidActNow is an independent nonprofit founded at the beginning of the pandemic to track key metrics across the country.
The most cases reported in a single day in Floyd County within the past three months is on Aug. 27, with a total of 18, followed by Sept. 24, with 16 reported cases.
A total of 88 cases have been reported throughout Floyd County Public Schools since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 11, with half of the cases occurring at Floyd County High School.
From Sept. 20-24, six new cases were reported at FCHS and Floyd Elementary School, one was reported at Check Elementary, and two were reported at Willis Elementary. All other cases were reported before the week of Sept. 20.
Find FCPS data and daily case count updates at www.floyd.k12.va.us/Page/3022.
About 44% of Floyd County’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus, and nearly 48% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to Sept. 23 CovidActNow data.
Anyone older than 12 is eligible to receive the vaccine, which is available across the New River Health District, at a number of community events and regularly offered at The Pharm House Pharmacy in Floyd.
Details about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy from NRHD Director Noelle Bissell can be found online at www.nrvroadtowellness.com/dr-bissell.