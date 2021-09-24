Two deaths added to Floyd pandemic data

Nearly 400 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 in local Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health and Salem VA facilities as of Friday, Sept. 24, and Floyd County has reported 124 cases the past two weeks, as well as two new deaths from the virus.

With a total of 377 patients hospitalized Sept. 24, the collective reports, 112 are in the ICU and there are an additional 28 patients awaiting test results.

The Virginia Department of Health and other public health agencies report most new COVID cases requiring hospitalization or causing death are occurring in those who have not been vaccinated.

Since mid-January across the state, VDH data indicates, 472 cases have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals; 1,562 cases have occurred in those partially vaccinated; and 4,036 cases have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.

During the past week, according to CovidActNow, Floyd has averaged 10 new cases per day, and 17% of tests administered were positive as of Sept. 23. CovidActNow is an independent nonprofit founded at the beginning of the pandemic to track key metrics across the country.

The most cases reported in a single day in Floyd County within the past three months is on Aug. 27, with a total of 18, followed by Sept. 24, with 16 reported cases.