Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week - Alegra

Alegra is a senior dog at the Floyd County Humane Society.

 Submitted photo

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Alegra. Whether Alegra is in the bathtub, hiking or just cuddling with you, she will be your buddy. She loves human attention and affection.

Alegra previously lived in a home with another dog and a small child. She is a gentle and sweet girl who doesn’t jump on humans, even when she’s incredibly excited to see them. Don’t let the fact that she is a senior girl trick you — Alegra is no couch potato, and she loves going on active walks.

Alegra is now spayed, fully vaccinated and is heartworm negative. She had some dental work performed, as well. She is in wonderful health.

To meet Alegra or any of the humane society’s other foster dogs and cats, call (540) 745-7207.

Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

