Buffaloes fall to James River 34-19

James River used a strong running game and took advantage of field position to hand the Buffaloes a 34-19 loss in a rare Thursday night home football game.
Conner Church led the way for the Knights, getting 186 yards on 29 carries and scoring four touchdowns.
Floyd failed to move the ball on the opening possession and punted to James River. The Knights marched down the field and score to take an early 7-0 lead.
On the next drive, Kaleb Fenton completed a long pass to Kaiden Swortzel to the 15 and two plays later, Fenton threw an 18 yard touchdown pass to Matt Slusher. The PAT kick tied the game 7-7 at the 5:13 mark.
The Buffalo defense held on the next James River possession, with a tackle behind the line on fourth down giving Floyd the ball on downs.
But Floyd failed to move the ball, and a high snap on a punt attempt gave the Knights the ball at the 25. On the first play of the drive, Church went up the middle on a draw play for a touchdown. Floyd stopped the PAT run and James River led 13-7 early in the second quarter.
On the next Knight possession, Fenton intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards to the Floyd 20. However the Buffs fumbled on the next play to end the promising drive.
Late in the second quarter, Floyd got the ball back and quickly tied the game. With 3:32 left, Swortzel went high to snare a Fenton pass and outran the Knight secondary for a 67 yard touchdown. The PAT kick was blocked and the score remained 13-13 for the rest of the half.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, Church scored on a four yard run and James River converted the PAT to lead 20-13.
Floyd answered with a 65 yard scoring drive, capped by a five yard touchdown run by Emery Chaffin. The PAT run failed and the Buffs trailed 20-19 with 3:18 left in the third.
Early in the fourth quarter, Church scored again, this time on an eight yard run, and the kick gave James River a 27-19 lead with 11:47 left in the game.
The Knights got an interception to set up their final score. Zeal Hammon scored on a three yard run and the Knights extended the lead to 34-19 with 6:08 left in the game.
On the final possession, the Buffaloes got to the two yard line, but gave up the ball on downs with 11 seconds left.