Buffaloes fall to James River 34-19

James River used a strong running game and took advantage of field position to hand the Buffaloes a 34-19 loss in a rare Thursday night home football game.

Conner Church led the way for the Knights, getting 186 yards on 29 carries and scoring four touchdowns.

Floyd failed to move the ball on the opening possession and punted to James River. The Knights marched down the field and score to take an early 7-0 lead.

On the next drive, Kaleb Fenton completed a long pass to Kaiden Swortzel to the 15 and two plays later, Fenton threw an 18 yard touchdown pass to Matt Slusher. The PAT kick tied the game 7-7 at the 5:13 mark.

The Buffalo defense held on the next James River possession, with a tackle behind the line on fourth down giving Floyd the ball on downs.

But Floyd failed to move the ball, and a high snap on a punt attempt gave the Knights the ball at the 25. On the first play of the drive, Church went up the middle on a draw play for a touchdown. Floyd stopped the PAT run and James River led 13-7 early in the second quarter.

On the next Knight possession, Fenton intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards to the Floyd 20. However the Buffs fumbled on the next play to end the promising drive.