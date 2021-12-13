The Perfect Gift Shop kicks off fifth year; Volunteers sought to spread cheer

“The perfect gift is the one you give to another” — That’s the motto of The Perfect Gift Shop, which distributes holiday shopping gift certificates to Floyd County children and adults with disabilities so they can experience the joy of giving.
The all-volunteer, non-profit organization founded five years ago by Jean Woods, held a public Open House Thursday evening before officially opening on Friday (Dec. 10) at the Floyd Baptist Church Annex (509 E. Main Street).
TPGS provides Floyd schools, New River Community Action Center, PLENTY, churches and businesses with gift certificates for children aged five to 16 and adults with developmental disabilities who are invited to shop for holiday gifts for their loved ones between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily from Dec. 10-23.
“There is no income requirement, and families can also get gift certificates at the shop,” said Woods, who gave tours at the Dec. 9 Open House, where visitors enjoyed a table spread of treats donated by Cocoa Mia, Red Rooster Coffee Roaster and others.
Behind the festively decorated curtain in the room where adults can wait for children to shop, the gift shop is fully stocked with toys, gifts for pets, jewelry, appliances, housewares, homemade throws and more. Woods reported that many of the gifts were homemade and most were donated.
Linda Laplante headed up the team that collected scarves and hats that contributors handknit and crocheted throughout the year. Toni Lamberti hand-made shawls with fabric donated by an upholstery company. Wills Ridge Hardware donated tools. Crayons and school supplies were purchased by volunteers during sales.
“It’s an all-year project,” said Woods.
Volunteer Joan Earman reported that they are looking for more volunteers to staff the shop in shifts in order to help the children shop and to wrap presents. They only have a couple or a few signed up for each day is open, seven days a week for two weeks.
“It takes a lot of people,” she said.
Woods said that volunteers can sign up to be helper elves, greeters or gift wrappers and that they can call the phone number provided on The Perfect Gift Shop Facebook page (864) 423-5618 to sign up.
“Citizens Telephone Coop has been active in providing volunteers and the Woman’s Club has adopted us as a project,” Woods said.
For more details about TPGS and its mission, visit www.theperfectgiftshops.com.