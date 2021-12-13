The Perfect Gift Shop kicks off fifth year; Volunteers sought to spread cheer

“The perfect gift is the one you give to another” — That’s the motto of The Perfect Gift Shop, which distributes holiday shopping gift certificates to Floyd County children and adults with disabilities so they can experience the joy of giving.

The all-volunteer, non-profit organization founded five years ago by Jean Woods, held a public Open House Thursday evening before officially opening on Friday (Dec. 10) at the Floyd Baptist Church Annex (509 E. Main Street).

TPGS provides Floyd schools, New River Community Action Center, PLENTY, churches and businesses with gift certificates for children aged five to 16 and adults with developmental disabilities who are invited to shop for holiday gifts for their loved ones between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily from Dec. 10-23.

“There is no income requirement, and families can also get gift certificates at the shop,” said Woods, who gave tours at the Dec. 9 Open House, where visitors enjoyed a table spread of treats donated by Cocoa Mia, Red Rooster Coffee Roaster and others.