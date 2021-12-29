 Skip to main content
Academy graduation for West
Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig poses for a photo with Deputy Hannah West upon her graduation from the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy’s Basic Entry Level Law Enforcement Class in December 2021.

Floyd County’s Hannah West recently graduated from the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy in Dublin as a member of the 82nd Basic Entry Level Law Enforcement Class.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy West’s accomplishment on Dec. 16 and congratulated her on the achievement.

