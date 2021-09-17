Child pornography cases increasing in Floyd courts

Zane Carter Holliday of Floyd was scheduled to enter a plea Sept. 7 on possession of child pornography charges in Floyd County Circuit Court.

Instead of entering a plea deal, though, Holliday, who as charged by a grand jury on April 6 – more than two years after photos were discovered on a computer under his control – requested a bench trail, resulting in a continuance.

In another case related to charges of both possession and production of child pornography, local bluegrass musician Ben Silcox is slated for a two-day jury trial.

That case dates back to 2018, and has been continued six times due to court shutdowns during the pandemic. The trial is set for Oct. 25 and 26. A motions hearing was scheduled for Sept. 7, but his lawyer asked for a continuance to Oct. 14.

In child porn cases, deals often include dropping of some or all child porn charges. In those cases, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom says, the evidence is often too weak to get a conviction in a trial but can be enough to obtain a guilty plea on a lesser charge.

A search of court cases found at least 26 cases that originally included charges of child porn but 19 that resulted in convictions on those, or least some, of the charges. All but two were settled in deals.