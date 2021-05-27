Public meeting mask mandate lifted

FLOYD — Before entering closed session on May 20 to consult with legal counsel, Floyd Town Council ultimately voted to repeal the public meeting mask mandate for the Town of Floyd, which was enacted in October 2020, effective the council’s first meeting in June.

The topic was first brought up by Mayor Will Griffin at the top of the meeting, who said “it may be time to reassess the mask requirements for meetings” due to relaxing statewide restrictions and increased vaccination rates in the area.

The mandate put in place in October requires both council members and attendees, as well as any other town officials present, to wear a mask at public meetings “unless addressing the public body conducting the meeting.”

Councilman David Whitaker and Councilman Chris Bond agreed that they’d rather not wear a mask throughout meetings anymore, but are happy to do so if it makes others more comfortable.

Griffin said Town Manager Kayla Cox and Town Clerk Katie Holifield will be the most impacted by the repeal of the mandate, as they work in the Town Hall offices and greet the public.

Cox said that she and Holified felt comfortable with the reversal of the mandate. They could start using the walk-up window again if they feel “overwhelmed,” she noted.