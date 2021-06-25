Library fosters safe space for Community Conversations

Community Conversations at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library encourages participants to discuss sensitive subjects in a respectful, safe space. The group’s topic in June was social equity, and the July conversation will be themed “More Curious, Less Furious.”

Ellie Duensing, conversation facilitator, said the June 12 conversation was the “first conversation to draw conservative folks, which was awesome and very challenging.” She added this week that conversations aren’t only about each persons’ belief, but why they believe what they do.

Duensing said she pitched the series to the library following the 2020 election, and the group has been meeting since December 2020. The goal of the group is to have as many perspectives represented as possible, she explained.

Polly Hieser, who has attended several of the Community Conversations in Floyd, said a variety of opinions and communication styles elevates Conversations for participants.

“It helps us learn,” Hieser said. “It helps us to know and respect each other more deeply when we’ve agreed to really listen. And it can be a profound experience to speak honestly to someone with different opinions when they take the time to listen to us. It makes the time spent more interesting, and it brings us closer together.”