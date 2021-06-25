Library fosters safe space for Community Conversations

Community Conversations at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library encourages participants to discuss sensitive subjects in a respectful, safe space. The group’s topic in June was social equity, and the July conversation will be themed “More Curious, Less Furious.”
Ellie Duensing, conversation facilitator, said the June 12 conversation was the “first conversation to draw conservative folks, which was awesome and very challenging.” She added this week that conversations aren’t only about each persons’ belief, but why they believe what they do.
Duensing said she pitched the series to the library following the 2020 election, and the group has been meeting since December 2020. The goal of the group is to have as many perspectives represented as possible, she explained.
Polly Hieser, who has attended several of the Community Conversations in Floyd, said a variety of opinions and communication styles elevates Conversations for participants.
“It helps us learn,” Hieser said. “It helps us to know and respect each other more deeply when we’ve agreed to really listen. And it can be a profound experience to speak honestly to someone with different opinions when they take the time to listen to us. It makes the time spent more interesting, and it brings us closer together.”
The series is based on material and open-source framework provided by the Living Room Conversations nonprofit, founded in 2010 to “bridge divides through conversation.” The nonprofit revolves around respecting those with differing opinions in order to avoid “insurmountable divides.”
Branch Manager Joann Verostko of the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library said Community Conversations reflects the library’s core values.
“We serve every person with equity, dignity and respect,” Verostko said. “We work to understand their diverse lives, and how we can help them reach their goals…. Each conversation opens with a set of agreements which reminds people to be respectful, to listen, to note common ground, to be authentic and welcoming, to be purposeful, and to own and guide the conversation.”
Topics are also accompanied by a set of questions that each person in the group has a chance to respond to, Verostko said, and “Duensing does a wonderful job moderating the conversations and ensuring everyone gets heard.”
July’s theme of “More Curious, Less Furious” will promote mutual respect between those who disagree, instead of viewing them as enemies, according to Duensing and the Living Room Conversations website.
“The series has had consistent participation given that it is a small group format,” Duensing explained, noting the first event was held in December. “Not a lot of people have signed up, but those who have participated have expressed a positive and impactful experience.”
Hieser said community members who may feel hesitant about attending “should just go.” Being in a structured forum where she knows “everyone will be listened to” is one of her favorite parts of Conversations, she noted.
“You don’t have to speak if you’re not comfortable, and you don’t have to come back. The guidelines help to make it a safe space,” she added.
The Community Conversations meeting is on the second Saturday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary.