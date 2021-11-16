Win over Gate City takes Lady Buffs to semifinals tonight

Gate City’s Blue Demons knocked the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes out of the running for a state championship two seasons ago, but the tables turned when the persistent ladies of Floyd County took the final set Saturday to send the Big Blues to the exit.

The Lady Buffs lost the opening set on Nov. 13 with 25-15 but rebounded with a come-from-behind 27-25 win in the second, lost again 25-17 in the third, then won again in the 25-23 in the fourth and kept it close in the fifth before opening up a three-point lead and a 15-12 victory to claim the state quarterfinal.

The win pits the Lady Buffs against Glenvar for the fourth time this season. The Buffaloes and Highlanders split their outcomes in the regular season but Floyd last in the regional final at home after securing a state berth by a win in the semi-final.

Jaycee Chaffin of the Buffs had 32 digs with twin-sister Kenzee Chaffin and Katie Wirt added 23 apiece, along with Madi Ramey who was close behind with 22.

The Lady Buffs, who lost a first against Glenvar in the regional championship when the Highlanders overcame a 24-19 lead, pulled a steal of the second game against Gate City by overcoming a 19-14 lead to take the set into overtime and a win.