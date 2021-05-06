Remembering a Floyd historian

A Floyd County High School graduate and long-time advocate for preserving Floyd County’s history, 66 year-old Gerald Via died Tuesday, April 6. Gerald is remembered in Floyd as a devout community historian and servant, and is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vicky Walter Via, and his parents, Theodore and Louise Compton Via.

Life-long friend and colleague Gino Williams graduated high school a few years after Gerald did, and the two worked closely together on several Historical Society and Historical Preservation Trust projects. At the end of April, Williams, who is the current president of the Historical Society and a judge in Floyd, said it felt like he “knew Gerald forever.”

“He was very interested and active with anything going on in Floyd,” Williams said, adding that Gerald had “so much knowledge and depth — it’s impossible to replace that.”

Gerald was involved with the historical society since its official launch into the organization it is today during the early 2000s. Throughout the decades, he also organized a number of Appalachian music events and Civil War programs that were hosted at the Historical Society Museum in town.