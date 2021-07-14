Supervisors urged to act on schools policy

FLOYD — During an 18-minute public comment period at Tuesday’s Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting, three people read a long resolution asking the Board to oppose a new policy in public schools regarding the treatment of transgender students.

The proposed resolution, citing sources and based on a similar one passed by the Carroll County Board of Supervisors, claimed proposed rule changes would be “unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment, and the right for privacy of students and family.”

Other public comments were made in support of the resolution, which was read by Floyd Town Council member David Whittaker, activist Linda Wagner and former GOP county chairman Bob Smith.

Floyd Superintendent of Schools John Wheeler addressed the board later in the meeting and said that he is comfortable with following existing guidelines and Virginia laws about transgender students.

“There’s no mandate from the state,” Wheeler told the board after Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe asked him about the proposed resolutions. “We will stick with our curriculum. We’re going to do what we’ve always done. Our policy is not going to change. The kids and families will be our focus.”