Supervisors urged to act on schools policy

FLOYD — During an 18-minute public comment period at Tuesday’s Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting, three people read a long resolution asking the Board to oppose a new policy in public schools regarding the treatment of transgender students.
The proposed resolution, citing sources and based on a similar one passed by the Carroll County Board of Supervisors, claimed proposed rule changes would be “unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment, and the right for privacy of students and family.”
Other public comments were made in support of the resolution, which was read by Floyd Town Council member David Whittaker, activist Linda Wagner and former GOP county chairman Bob Smith.
Floyd Superintendent of Schools John Wheeler addressed the board later in the meeting and said that he is comfortable with following existing guidelines and Virginia laws about transgender students.
“There’s no mandate from the state,” Wheeler told the board after Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe asked him about the proposed resolutions. “We will stick with our curriculum. We’re going to do what we’ve always done. Our policy is not going to change. The kids and families will be our focus.”
“We will continue to follow the law,” Wheeler told the board. “Our curriculum is not changing.”
The resolution did not come up again after the public comment period and Wheeler’s remarks, and three supervisors told The Floyd Press after the day-long meeting that they saw no need to discuss it further.
Early in 2020, the Virginia General Assembly voted to adopt House Bill 145 and Senate Bill 161, respectively, and enact a new law, which is reflected in Virginia Code 22.1-22.3:
“(22.3) That each school board shall adopt policies pursuant to... ” model policies developed by the Department of Education (subsection B) “…no later than the beginning of the 2021–2022 school year.”
In other items before the Board Tuesday:
- In a 4-0 vote, with Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman absent, the board authorized its appropriations for the FY 22 budget for the term that began on July one and budget transfers that were identified during the process;
- The board also authorized a $444,047 budget supplement, including $421,575 from federal funds and $22,472 from Virginia sales tax revenues;
- Another budget supplement of $774.166 from state funds in a Advancing Computer Science Education grant;
- And the board approved a carryover request of $221,990 for planned expenditures of new welding equipment, new outdoor basketball courts at Floyd Elementary School and new carpet for the high school;
- An application and agreement with Appalachian Power for underground utility service at the Floyd Growth Center was also approved;
- In an update from County Administrator Linda Millsaps, she told the board that she and the town manager have narrowed down a search for a new tourism director to three candidates who will be interviewed for the position;
- The board approved an updated Floyd County Housing Rehabilitation Program Design, and Floyd Housing Rehabilitation Oversight Board by-laws were also approved.