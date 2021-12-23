Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Nala, an affectionate little girl, only five months old. She’s a hound/Rottie mix and will probably grow to become a medium-sized dog.

Right now, Nala’s a sweet puppy who loves to play and gnaw. She is terrific at fetch which is great to burn some of that puppy energy. She rides perfectly in a crate in the car.

Nala is spayed and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Nala, complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or contact (540) 745-7207 for additional information.