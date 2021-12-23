 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Nala

Nala is looking for endless adventures with her forever family.

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Nala, an affectionate little girl, only five months old. She’s a hound/Rottie mix and will probably grow to become a medium-sized dog.

Right now, Nala’s a sweet puppy who loves to play and gnaw. She is terrific at fetch which is great to burn some of that puppy energy. She rides perfectly in a crate in the car.

Nala is spayed and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Nala, complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or contact (540) 745-7207 for additional information.

