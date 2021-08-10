Masks mandated in Floyd schools

FLOYD — With less than 48 hours until the beginning of the school year, Floyd County Public Schools announced last night that masking will now be required indoors for all students, staff, teachers and visitors in county schools, reversing an announcement from last week.

A number of public comments at the Aug. 9 urged the School Board to mandate masks in schools, instead of on buses alone, as the school district announced last week that masking inside school buildings would be optional.

At least two in attendance voiced their opposition to masks being mandated, saying using masks to keep out a virus is the same as “using a chain link fence to keep out fleas.”

In an email to parents following the School Board meeting, FCPS explained, “Earlier this year, Senate Bill 1303 was passed. This bill requires public schools to mandate and implement any CDC guidelines.”

Gov. Ralph Northam reminded school districts in a press conference last week that SB 1303 was voted into law, meaning school districts must comply or face legal action, he said.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said Aug. 10 students will also be socially distanced 3-6 feet in classrooms, and lunches will be spaced out, along with continued deep cleaning of shared spaces.