Town Council votes to approve mural, sets public hearing

The Floyd Town Council on Feb. 4 unanimously voted to start each meeting with a moment of silence following a weeks-long discussion about whether or not its meetings should start with a prayer. This decision will go into effect at the next meeting, according to Town Attorney Jim Shortt, who assured the council that it doesn’t have to wait until its next reorganizational meeting.

The council also voted to approve a conditional use permit for a mural installation of the “Virginia is for Lovers” logo on the building located at 110 W. Main St. Councilman David Whitaker voted against the mural with a “few reservations,” including that he feels that the mural doesn’t well represent the Floyd community and onlookers won’t be able to see the whole work when cars are parked in front of it.

Other councilmen agreed with the former sentiment about the mural not being representative of the town of Floyd, including Councilman Bruce Turner, who also noted that he has heard more community feedback in support of the piece than against it. Mayor Will Griffin noted that the mural includes a buffalo in the background.

Vice Mayor Mike Patton said that he didn’t “want to discourage the first attempt of something new” before making the motion to approve the mural, seconded by Turner. Approval of the mural passed 4-1.