Buffs end football season 3-4

Floyd County High School Varsity Buffaloes opened its altered 2021 spring season with two close losses against Carroll and Giles counties, and ended the season last Friday with a similar loss against Bassett. During all three games, the Buffs led into the fourth quarter but failed to score in the final period to answer their opponents.

The Buffaloes led by six points at the end of the third quarter, but the 17 points scored by the Bassett Bengals during the final quarter put the team over the top for a 24-13 win.

The Bengals had a slow start to the game, and Floyd scored with an Avery Chaffin pass to Jaden Brewster. After a failed two-point conversion, the Buffaloes kept the Bengals scoreless to end the half with a 6-0 lead.

Bassett took the lead for a short time in the third quarter with a 10-yard pass to lead, but Floyd’s Jared Nichols restored the lead with a two-yard touchdown and extra point by Mason Keith.

The Buffs led 13-7 going into the fourth, but Bassett overpowered the home team as Bengal quarterback JaRicious Hariston hit his stride. A two-yard play by Hairston brought the score to 14-13, and a 42-yard pass play added another touchdown and extra point. A 37-yeard field goal ended the game with 24-13 for the Bengals.