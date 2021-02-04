Humane society announces quilt raffle winner

Staff Report

The lucky winner of the Floyd County Humane Society's winter fundraiser is Karen Hale of Floyd. Donors to the fundraiser were entered into a drawing for a beautiful dog-themed quilt created by FCHS member and active volunteer, Mary Weeks.

The quilt is displayed on a custom rack crafted and donated by Mary's husband, Paul Weeks. FCHS spokesperson Melissa Shaw wishes to thank everyone in the community who contributed to the fundraiser, and especially Mary and Paul for collaborating on the extraordinary grand prize.

Floyd County Humane Society is a non-governmental, non-profit organization supported entirely by donations and volunteer activity.

For more information, visit the website at www.floydhumanesociety.org.