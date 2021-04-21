Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Angel. Angel is about 10- 11 years old, small shepherd mix, about 40 pounds and mostly fur.

She is sweet as she can be and loves giving her paw and belly rubbed. Angel cannot stand the heat, as she has a thick coat, but loves being outside when it's cold out (but not too cold). Angel is gentle, easy to handle and walks great on leash even without a lot of practice.

She has been an outside dog most of her life. Now that she is getting older, though, she might be fine being inside on a comfy dog bed or couch. But she loves spending time outside so much, and it would be best if she had a fenced in yard where she can safely be outside.

Angel lived with chickens and does not hurt them, or even chase squirrels out of the yard. She has lived with other small dogs, chickens and goats. Her reaction to big dogs is uncertain, as she has lived with smaller dogs than her, but she would likely be fine with a proper introduction.

The humane society asks that if you are interested in adopting or meeting Angel, complete a canine adoption application first, found here: https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms or call ( 540) 745-7207.