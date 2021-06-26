Christmas preparations begin

FLOYD — A local nonprofit that brings Christmas cheer to Floyd families, Christmas for Children hosted a “very successful” yard sale during the Memorial Day weekend and has started preparations for the 2021 holiday season.

CFC’s yard sale was a weekend-long event, from May 29-31, at the Floyd Moose Lodge, which donated its hall so the event could happen regardless of the weather. The nonprofit has traditionally participated in Citizen’s annual spring community yard sale as its only fundraiser, the organization stated; however, the yard sale has been cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19.

As vaccines became more widely available during the spring, CFC said, the planning committee made the decision to have a yard sale on Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend. Floyd’s Moose Lodge 2300 granted the group access to its hall which allowed CFC to have the event “come rain or shine.”

The CFC committee is in the process of scheduling, mailing donor letters, preparing parent letters, and doing all the other things necessary to make Christmas 2021 a success.