Highest score in state test goes to Floyd grad

A Radford junior and Floyd County High School graduate from the Class of 2017, Alana Hodge received word in February that she had achieved the highest score in the state for the Microsoft Office Specialist exam, which was part of a class she was enrolled in. As a result, Hodge has been invited to participate in the 2021 MOS National Championship.

Hodge said that her initial reaction was one of “shock,” adding that she had received an email inviting her to the Championship in December, “but put it off because I didn’t think it was real.” It wasn’t until she received a phone call from her professor “a little more than a month ago” that she realized the email wasn’t junk.

The MOS Exam is a certification that consists of six or seven projects each with four to seven questions in the following programs: Excel 2019, Outlook 2019, Powerpoint 2019 and Word 2019, according to the Radford University exam information page. An Expert version of the certification is also available.

Hodge, who is a Traditional Mathematics major, said that a number of things benefited her preparation for the exam, including mock exams and projects throughout the semester.