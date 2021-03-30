Highest score in state test goes to Floyd grad

A Radford junior and Floyd County High School graduate from the Class of 2017, Alana Hodge received word in February that she had achieved the highest score in the state for the Microsoft Office Specialist exam, which was part of a class she was enrolled in. As a result, Hodge has been invited to participate in the 2021 MOS National Championship.
Hodge said that her initial reaction was one of “shock,” adding that she had received an email inviting her to the Championship in December, “but put it off because I didn’t think it was real.” It wasn’t until she received a phone call from her professor “a little more than a month ago” that she realized the email wasn’t junk.
The MOS Exam is a certification that consists of six or seven projects each with four to seven questions in the following programs: Excel 2019, Outlook 2019, Powerpoint 2019 and Word 2019, according to the Radford University exam information page. An Expert version of the certification is also available.
Hodge, who is a Traditional Mathematics major, said that a number of things benefited her preparation for the exam, including mock exams and projects throughout the semester.
Since graduating from high school, Hodge said she “utilized the Access to Community College Education program that the high school and New River Community College offered. I was able to get my associate’s degree in one year thanks to the dual enrollment classes that I took as a junior and senior.”
“To upcoming high school students, my advice is to take as many classes as you can in high school, so you have less to take in college, and there is nothing wrong with attending a community college,” Hodge said.
Hodge plans to be a high school math teacher.
To learn more about the ACCE Program, visit https://www.floyd.k12.va.us/domain/2239 or https://www.nr.edu/acce.