Featured artists at A New Leaf Gallery

A New Leaf Gallery would like the Floyd community to help us honor our guest artists Sara Taylor and Jim Grant by visiting our fine art gallery. Their exhibits will be on display in the gallery during March and April.

A painter, Taylor is an artist local to Blacksburg; or as much of a local as she can be, having lived in more than 20 locations from New Hampshire to Arizona. Even with many family moves growing up, art was a family focus. Her father was a woodworker, her mother practiced thread craft, her older sister tended toward writing, her older brother constantly sketching, so Taylor took inspiration from all of them.

Art was her constant across the seven schools she attended, with a variety of teachers supplementing her self-taught skills. She found recognition early, having been chosen to have her photography featured in the student gallery of the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk in 1999. Having taken a hiatus from art after high school, Sara is picking up where she left off.

Floyd wood turner, Jim Grant has been making bowls, vases and vessels from wood that he finds in Floyd and throughout Southwestern Virginia for 12 years. Using both a spiritual and creative process, Jim puts wood on a lathe and lets it tell him what it wants to be. Listening to the wood, he is able to create beautiful wood carvings to sell.